Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Check out the comedian’s 10 best pics with wife Ginni Chatrath

Actor-comedian-film producer Kapil Sharma turns 38 on Tuesday. The country’s favourite funny man recently made a successful comeback on television with The Kapil Sharma Show. He also tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in December last year and some would even call her the lady luck of his life. Ever since their fairytale wedding in Chandigarh and Amritsar, Kapil’s career also found a new lease of life.

In 2017, after a massive fight with co-star Sunil Grover on a flight, things took a bad turn for Kapil. Not only did the controversy earn him a lot of bad press, it also led to Grover and other actors walking out of The Kapil Sharma Show. Soon, the show’s TRPs began to fall and Kapil would often cancel shoots with leading Bollywood stars. Ultimately, Sony decided to pull the plug on the show.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni at their wedding. ( Instagram/deepikasdeepclicks )

Things did not get any better when his film Firangi flopped at the box office and his comeback show Family Time With Kapil Sharma failed to take off as well. The new show was shut down after just three episodes.

But this time, Kapil made a comeback on the turf where he is most comfortable. The Kapil Sharma Show returned with Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and a host of new actors. Kapil seemed more confident than before and it looks life his wife also had a role to play.

Bharti Singh, who works with Kapil on the show, says she saw a lot of good changes in Kapil since his wedding. “He comes on the sets cut to cut, and is always on time. We always finish the shoot on time and I always think that Ginni is very lucky and she is very sweet. She sends food not just for Kapil, but also for all of us.”

Bharti also appreciated Ginni for the change in Kapil’s lifestyle and said, “Ginni is taking great care of Kapil, right from yoga to sending him to the gym to boiled vegetables and everything else. Kapil bhai has also become very calm and patient.”

So on Kapil’s birthday, check out the 10 best pictures with Ginni:

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 20:28 IST