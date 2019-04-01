Kapil Sharma wants to block Ali Asgar, here’s why

TV star Kapil Sharma had a group of talented comedians Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar when he first rose to fame with his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Following an infamous fight with Sunil Grover two years ago, many left him but are now back for his new show except Sunil and Ali. And now Kapil has said that he wants to “block Ali”.

Speaking on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Pinch, Kapil said, “Ali bhai ko mai block karna chahunga kyuki mujhe samajh hi nahi aya wo gae kyu? (I want to block Ali bhai as I did not understand why he left).”

Considering Arbaaz’s show is all about social media, Kapil could be talking about blocking Ali on Twitter.

Kapil and Ali had an emotional Twitter exchange last year when Kapil was about to make his comeback with Family Time with Kapil. Ali had tweeted, “Entertainment is back ..all the best Kapil @KapilSharmaK9 May u Rock wit family times..@SonyTV,” to which Kapil had responded, “Thank u ali bhai .. missing u guys .. it’s the same floor where we used to shoot comedy nights.. I only know how I am shooting without u guys .. love u.” Ali had then replied, “Love you.”

Love u 🤗🤗🤗 — Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar) March 25, 2018

Reacting to questions on his intention behind the late night, angry tweet he sent out to the Prime Minister of India, Kapil said, “Subah subah uth ke koi admi 5 baje PM ko tweet karta hai to seedhi si baat hai - ya to wo bahut dukhi hai ya usne sharab pi rakhi hai. (If a person is sending out tweets to the PM at 5AM, he is either too disturbed or drunk).”

Watch the teaser here:

Arbaaz Khan’s new web show, Pinch, where celebs speak about social media and its effects, began earlier this month. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha have already appeared on the show that will also see Sonam Kapoor, Sunny Leone and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as guests.

