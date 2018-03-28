Kapil Sharma gets emotional, tells Ali Asgar: Only I know how I am shooting without you guys

It was March last year that the team of TV’s highest rated comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, disintegrated following their mid-air flight. The fans who have been heartbroken seeing Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar going their separate ways were hoping Family Time With Kapil Sharma could reunite the warring comedians and give them their nightly laughs every weekend. However, the only thing audience got out of the lukewarm first episode of Family Time was a sense of what could have been.

Days before the Sony show opened, Sunil and Kapil had one of their famous Twitter fights but there is one member of the former team who has decided that let bygones be bygones. Ali Asgar – Nani and Dadi of Kapil Sharma’s two former shows – took to Twitter to wish luck to the stand-up star. “Entertainment is back ..all the best Kapil @KapilSharmaK9 May u Rock wit family times.. @SonyTV,” he wrote on Twitter on Monday. The message appeared to have made Kapil nostalgic for he replied, “Thank u ali bhai .. missing u guys .. it’s the same floor where we used to shoot comedy nights.. I only know how I am shooting without u guys .. love u.”

The team of Kapil, Sunil, Ali, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar has been together for many years. Post their mid-air brawl last year, Sunil, Ali and Chandan left the show leading to a major drop in the show’s TRPs. The show was finally axed earlier this year amid allegations of Kapil not reporting to the shoots and keeping the star guests waiting. Kapil has denied these allegations.

Chandan returned to the fold with Family Time With Kapil Sharma but the show has received mixed to negative reviews from audience.