Kapil Sharma was close to tears, behaved like a child when we met, says Ali Asgar

The Kapil Sharma-Preeti Simoes saga seems to be far from over. Ali Asgar, Dadi and Nani of Comedy Nights With Kapil and Kapil Sharma Show, went to meet the comedian recently after hearing of his bad health. Kapil, who recently returned to television with Family Time With Kapil, has again taken a break, allegedly due to depression.

Speaking to ABP, Ali said that he went to meet Kapil after ex-girlfriend Preeti urged him to do so. “I heard Kapil is in depression, I felt very bad. We all are with Kapil and will always be there for him. Preeti also called me that Kapil is not well and has apparently not even left his room for days. When I reached his office, Kapil was lying down. He was close to tears when he saw me and could not even speak. It is clear that he is missing all of us, especially Preeti. He is like a child who wants something but is not able to articulate it.” Asgar also said in the same interview that Kapil has written Preeti’s name on his hand.

Kapil Sharma and Preeti Simoes.

Earlier, talking to Times of India, Ali had said, “I was out of India for the entire month, so I wasn’t even aware what was going on. It is only when we meet old people who has worked with us on the show or through media reports that we get to know that he is on heavy medications. I just pray for his health and want him to get well soon. All this fighting is leading nowhere and nobody is getting benefited. We all have to work towards finding a solution.”

Talking about the reports of Kapil’s family trying to stop him from working with his old team, Ali replied, “If this is true, I feel really sad for him because Kapil is not going to benefit from this. He will be at the losing end after all work is more important.Today, we all are here because of our work. We have shared such a great relationship with each other and I would not want to ruin it. I will always think well of him.”

Earlier, Preeti and Neeti were accused of hampering Kapil’s career and his mental well being by the comedian’s friend, Firangi director Rajiev Dhingra. He talked to Mumbai Mirror and said, “Preeti is responsible for driving Kapil into depression, she harassed me as well and tried to instigate him against me. As soon as she learnt that he was marrying his girlfriend Ginni (Chatrath), she vowed to destroy him and turn his friends against him. All the controversies in Kapil’s life happened only in the last one year after Preeti vowed to destroy him.”

While Neeti had defended her and her sister in a social media post, Preeti had spoken to Hindustan Times. She said in the interview, “My biggest concern is his mental health, which has deteriorated drastically in the past few months. I’ve spoken to him many times, he has messaged me and visited me and I’ve realised that he’s not the same man that he was a year ago. It’s not just depression.. it could be bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. He’s getting suicidal thoughts. I’ve seen a very different him. His face has changed, his eyes have changed. He switches topics when he is talking. He repeats the same things 10 times when he speaks to me. Whoever has doing this to him, I really want to say, ‘give up, move out, and take him to a rehab and give the poor man a chance to live’.”