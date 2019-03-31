On The Kapil Sharma Show, Waheeda Rehman recalls how she slapped Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Reshma Aur Shera

Veteran actors Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen visited the The Kapil Sharma Show recently and entertained the audience with tales from the golden era of Bollywood. Kapil reminded Waheeda about her film Reshma Aur Shera during the episode. Recalling it, Waheeda mentioned how she had slapped Amitabh Bachchan, her co-star in the film, for a scene .

Waheeda said she told Amitabh that she would hit him hard. She explained: “Main Amitabh, bahot kas ke lagaane wahi hoon. Shot hua, phir Amitabh bole, kaafi achcha tha (Amitabh, I am going to hit you hard. He said, it was quite good).” Reshma Aur Shera, a 1971 crime drama, was directed by Sunil Dutt. It also starred Vinod Khanna and Rakhee in supporting roles.

The second season of The Kapil Sharma Show has been welcomed by his fans. He also got married to his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in December.

The show got embroiled in controversy recently when the show’s special guest, former cricketer and now a minister in the Punjab government, Navjot Singh Sidhu commented on Pulwama attack. Following the terror attack, Sidhu had said during a media interaction: “Nations cannot be held responsible for the dastardly acts of terrorists. The terrorists do not have deen, mazhab (sect and religion). There are good, the bad and the ugly. Every institution has them. Every nation has them. The ugly need to be punished...” His comments led to a huge uproar, with hashtags like #BoycottSidhu trending on social media, leading to his ouster from the show. Archana Puran Singh replaced him on the show.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 16:25 IST