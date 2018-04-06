Kapil Sharma goes berserk, tweets abuses against critics, media and system

It seems Kapil Sharma, once India’s most loved stand-up comedian, has lost grip on his work and life. On Friday, in a bizarre turn of events, he started abusing people who criticised him on Twitter. The tweets were laced with abuses and were deleted soon. If his account hasn’t been hacked then this is a new low that the celeb -- whose late night tweets have often led to controversy -- has touched.

On Friday, Kapil tweeted six times, and each tweet contains objectionable comments. The tweets were deleted soon after, but screenshots were taken by then. Strangely, the tweets began in defence of Salman Khan and his prison sentence in the blackbuck poaching case. “I have met many people who have told me with pride that they hunt lions. Salman helps people... he is a good man. I don’t know if he did it or not but the system is crooked. let me do good work.”

From there, it got worse as he used abuses all around. He asked media not to spread negative news, going on to say that if he was the prime minister he would hang everyone who spreads fake news.

In another, he is angry with a media outlet for quoting a source in their story about him. When a fan told him not to use such language as he is a celeb, he said he is also human.

Since his on-flight fight with fellow comedian Sunil Grover in March last year, Kapil Sharma has always been in news for all the wrong reasons. His reputation took such a hit that his programme The Kapil Sharma Show was cancelled.

He has now come back with a new show titled, Family Time With Kapil Sharma. The launch of the show has been accompanied by news of cancelled shoots. Sources have said that Kapil cancelled shoot with Rani Mukerji at the last minute.

With these tweets, Kapil Sharma will once again be struggling to save his reputation.