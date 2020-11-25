Kapil Sharma lashes out at man who suggests he might get arrested on drugs-related charges like Bharti Singh

tv

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma’s temper got the better of him when a Twitter user took a drugs-related jibe at him. The user also made a reference to the Narcotics Control Bureau’s recent arrest of his The Kapil Sharma Show co-star, comedian Bharti Singh, and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

The user tweeted to Kapil, “Bharti ka kya haal hua? Tb jb tk pkdi nai gyi ..drugs nai leti thi.. Wo hi haal aapka h shayad jb tk pakde nai jao..no drugs (What happened to Bharti? Until she got caught, she said she did not take any drugs. I think it is the same case with you. Until you get caught, you say ‘no drugs’) @KapilSharmaK9.”

An angry Kapil shot back, “Pehle apne size ki shirt silwa mote (Fatty, first get yourself a shirt that fits).” However, he later deleted the tweet.

Bharti and Haarsh were arrested by the NCB after the agency seized cannabis during a search of their house in Andheri and the office of his production house in Versova. Bharti was arrested on Saturday, while Haarsh was taken into custody the following day. They were granted bail by a Mumbai court on Monday, on a bond of Rs 15,000 each.

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who worked with Bharti in Comedy Circus and other shows, told Hindustan Times that he could not believe the news at first. “Usko dekh ke kabhi nahi laga ki drugs leti hogi (She did not look like she consumed drugs). I had attended her wedding too. I would get curious as to how her friends, like Sunil Grover, Krushna (Abhishek), could dance all night, not sleep, and then the next day again have fun and dance. I would think why don’t they feel the need to sleep, and yes, I know they are younger than me, maybe that’s why they have the energy. Lekin ab har cheez pe doubt jaa raha hai jabse news aayi hai (But ever since this news came out, I am beginning to doubt everything),” he said.

