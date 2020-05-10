Mahhi Vij shares life-changing moment with daughter Tara, says she ‘actually cried’ while feeding her for first time
Television actor Mahhi Vij said that the experience of feeding her daughter Tara for the first time was extremely emotional for her.tv Updated: May 10, 2020 16:53 IST
Television actor Mahhi Vij has recalled a special “motherly” moment from the time her daughter Tara was born. Calling it one of her most precious moments after giving birth for the first time, Mahhi feels that such an experience is not only emotional but a life-changing feeling for any mother.
Speaking about that special moment after Tara was first born, Mahhi shared: “Feeding Tara for the first time after she was born was an extremely emotional and heartwarming moment for me. I actually cried while feeding her, because it was then when the feeling of being a mother to her actually sank in.”
I want to talk about 'firsts' as they are so special! This is Tara's first night at home, after weeks of being in the hospital where I would only be able to go visit her. I sanitized, I prepared, I wanted to welcome our little angel into our home with open hearts! This was your first night at home and Mumma was nervous, would I be able to manage everything? Looking back I know I could but there's always moment of fear. But yes God has a special way of giving mothers strength. Tara each of your firsts has helped me grow, has made me realize what a blessing it is to be a mother and to give birth, to bring a life into this world! . . . #MyLittleBaby #FirstTimeAtHome #AllMyFirstsWithHer #LoveHer #ThankYou #TaraBaby #TarasFirstTimeAtHome #FirstNightAtHome #DaughterMotherDuo #MotherhoodWithMahhi #Motherhood #Blessed #Gratitude #Thankful #Pregnancy #MotherDaughter #MotherAndDaughter #Mother #LifeChanging #Tara #Parenthood #OurDaughter #DaughterLove #NewMom #NewMother @tarajaymahhi
Never thought that life can change in just seconds.. Tara has literally changed our lives. Thank you so much almighty for the most wonderful blessing ever! . . . #MyLittleBaby #LoveHer #ThankYou #TaraBaby #MeraPyaar #DaughterMotherDuo #MotherhoodWithMahhi #Motherhood #Blessed #Gratitude #Thankful #Pregnancy #MotherDaughter #MotherAndDaughter #Mother #LifeChanging #Tara #Parenthood #OurDaughter #DaughterLove #NewMom #NewMother @tarajaymahhi
“Holding her so close to my body and watching her through the feeding process was a beautiful moment and feeling. I was very overwhelmed, as there were no words to express how lovely that entire experience was! Only a mother feeding her newborn for the first time will know what it feels like. And for me, that one memory will be etched in my heart for the rest of my life,” she added.
The actress and her husband Jay Bhanushali welcomed their daughter last year.
