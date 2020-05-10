e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Mahhi Vij shares life-changing moment with daughter Tara, says she ‘actually cried’ while feeding her for first time

Mahhi Vij shares life-changing moment with daughter Tara, says she ‘actually cried’ while feeding her for first time

Television actor Mahhi Vij said that the experience of feeding her daughter Tara for the first time was extremely emotional for her.

tv Updated: May 10, 2020 16:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mahhi Vij with daughter Tara.
Mahhi Vij with daughter Tara.
         

Television actor Mahhi Vij has recalled a special “motherly” moment from the time her daughter Tara was born. Calling it one of her most precious moments after giving birth for the first time, Mahhi feels that such an experience is not only emotional but a life-changing feeling for any mother.

Speaking about that special moment after Tara was first born, Mahhi shared: “Feeding Tara for the first time after she was born was an extremely emotional and heartwarming moment for me. I actually cried while feeding her, because it was then when the feeling of being a mother to her actually sank in.”

 

View this post on Instagram

I want to talk about 'firsts' as they are so special! This is Tara's first night at home, after weeks of being in the hospital where I would only be able to go visit her. I sanitized, I prepared, I wanted to welcome our little angel into our home with open hearts! This was your first night at home and Mumma was nervous, would I be able to manage everything? Looking back I know I could but there's always moment of fear. But yes God has a special way of giving mothers strength. Tara each of your firsts has helped me grow, has made me realize what a blessing it is to be a mother and to give birth, to bring a life into this world! . . . #MyLittleBaby #FirstTimeAtHome #AllMyFirstsWithHer #LoveHer #ThankYou #TaraBaby #TarasFirstTimeAtHome #FirstNightAtHome #DaughterMotherDuo #MotherhoodWithMahhi #Motherhood #Blessed #Gratitude #Thankful #Pregnancy #MotherDaughter #MotherAndDaughter #Mother #LifeChanging #Tara #Parenthood #OurDaughter #DaughterLove #NewMom #NewMother @tarajaymahhi

A post shared by Mahhi ❤️tara (@mahhivij) on

 

Also see | Inside Kareena Kapoor, Taimur’s Mother’s Day celebrations: This goofy face pic ‘pretty much sums it up’

“Holding her so close to my body and watching her through the feeding process was a beautiful moment and feeling. I was very overwhelmed, as there were no words to express how lovely that entire experience was! Only a mother feeding her newborn for the first time will know what it feels like. And for me, that one memory will be etched in my heart for the rest of my life,” she added.

The actress and her husband Jay Bhanushali welcomed their daughter last year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Cash crunch forces many Telangana expats in Persian Gulf to postpone return
Cash crunch forces many Telangana expats in Persian Gulf to postpone return
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides
Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In