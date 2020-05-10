Inside Kareena Kapoor, Taimur’s Mother’s Day celebrations: This goofy face pic ‘pretty much sums it up’

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan has given fans a glimpse into what ‘every other day’ with her son Taimur Ali Khan looks like. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, she shared a cute click of them making goofy faces at the camera.

“This pretty much sums up mother’s day and well... every other day with Tim. #HappyMothersDay,” she wrote in her caption. She is seen sticking her tongue out, while he smiles at the camera, with his hands over his head.

Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Amrita Arora were among the many who dropped heart emojis on the adorable post. “Gorgeous people,” Sonam Kapoor wrote. In another comment, she wrote, “Miss you and @therealkarismakapoor,” followed by heart emojis.

Kareena has been spending quality time with Taimur and her husband Saif Ali Khan during the lockdown. She often shares sneak peeks into their fun daily activities on Instagram.

Taimur has been tapping into his creative side and painting a lot during the lockdown. Kareena has been sharing his artwork on social media, referring to him as her ‘in-house Picasso’.

Earlier this month, Saif and Kareena were a part of the I for India online concert, to raise funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The fundraising show featured several Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma, as well as international artistes, including the Jonas Brothers, Mick Jagger and Will Smith. A total sum of Rs 52 crore was raised for relief efforts.

Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena have also contributed to a number of relief funds - the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund, Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, Unicef (United Nations Children’s Fund), Give India and International Association for Human Values. In a statement shared on Instagram, they urged everyone to donate, as “every rupee matters”.

