My daughter is my biggest strength: Juhi Parmar

tv

Updated: May 12, 2020 12:06 IST

My shoulders are strong enough to be a single parent,” says Juhi Parmar who has been staying with his daughter Samairra after her separation with her husband two years back.

The Kukum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan actor says that being a single mother is tough but she has been able to multi-task,”I have accepted the reality as this is something that no one plans. I think the biggest challenge of being a single parent is dealing with the guilt of not being able to be with your child as much as you would want to. Maintaining a work-life balance gets difficult but I am grateful to my parents who have been there and taken care of my daughter when I am not around,” adds the actor.

Parmar believes that her daughter has been her biggest source of inspiration, “ She is the reason I am able to look forward to life every day. I do everything for her.My daughter has been my biggest strength.I want to set an example for her so that when she grows up, she can confidently say that she is proud of her mother. Sachin and I are good friends and have been cordial. We have moved on believe not to carry any grudges or have any animosity. We are all in a happy space where our daughter doesn’t feel any vacuum. Samairra is absolutely free to meet and talk to her father whenever she wants to and vice-versa also. I believe a divorce happens between a couple and not parents.”

Just like most of us, the actor says that the lockdown has allowed her to spend quality time with her kid, “She misses meeting her friends and going to school but at the same time understand the importance of staying home. We try and engage in a lot of activities. Thankfully, my parents are here so we try and keep ourselves busy with some activities. Like I have never baked a cake in my life but since the lockdown, I have done it thrice as my daughter loves the cake that we made. I came up with a makeshift salon where I gave my dad a haircut and did the eyebrows for my mother. So all this to have a good time and keep ourselves busy constructively,” she signs off.