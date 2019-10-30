e-paper
Naagin actor Nia Sharma’s lehenga catches fire during Diwali party, actor explains how she was saved. See pic

Actor Nia Sharma’s glitzy silver lehenga caught fire at a Diwali party. The actor who will be seen in Naagin next said that she was saved by layers in her fabric.

tv Updated: Oct 30, 2019 11:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Nia Sharma shared photos of her burnt lehenga after it caught fire at a Diwali party.
Actor Nia Sharma took to Instagram stories to reveal that her lehenga caught fire by a diya at a Diwali party. She said did not sustain injuries thanks to the layers in her outfit.

She shared a photograph of the burnt ensemble and said that she is still unsure of how she was saved from injury. The actress wrote: “The power of a diya. Caught fire in a second! I got saved by the layers in my outfit or some guards you and protects you.”

 

Nia was seen dancing at the party with singer Guru Randhawa. The bash was also attended by Mika Singh and Kapil Sharma. among others.

On the work front, Nia will next be seen in the fourth instalment of Ekta Kapoor’s hit franchise, Naagin. Ekta announced the casting in a tweet, and wrote, “Welcome to the world of Naagins Nia Sharma .” Nia thanked her and tweeted, “And thank you a ‘million’ times for this opportunity @ektaravikapoor It’s an absolute honor and privilege.”

The actor also said that he has high hopes from the TV show. “I am expecting my career to rocket to the moon and for me to become the most popular actor there is,” she said in an interview to a portal. Naagin has earlier starred actors who went on to make it big. While the first two seasons of the show starred Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani played the lead roles in the next season.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 11:37 IST

