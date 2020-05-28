Naagin producer confirms Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma will leave show: ‘Few characters will be out’

tv

Updated: May 28, 2020 13:23 IST

Creative producer of the television serial Naagin, Mukta Dhond, has dismissed reports of actor Nia Sharma being written out of the show, but admitted that the series will undergo a transformation soon. It has been reported that actors Rashami Desai and Anita Hassanandani would end their runs on the series, following the conclusion of season four.

Mukta told TellyChakkar, “Well, we are not shutting the fourth season. We have something big planned for our avid viewers of Naagin. When the show returns, it will come back with a bang where you will see Nia Sharma like never before in the show.”

She did, however, admit that “few characters will eventually be out of the show and new characters will be introduced. In short, one story will end and another one will start.” Dismissing rumours that the removal of Rashami and Nia was due to budget constraints, Mukta said, “I want to clarify that Nia and Rashami going out of the show has got nothing to do with budgets. Both the girls are like family and we will surely work with them in near future.” She said that the news would have eventually been shared, “however we are disclosing the suspense now as the show took a long break due to the lockdown.”

A source close to the development had earlier told Mirror Online, “The makers are planning a complete revamp for Naagin 4, with new faces, new storyline and new twists and turns. Rashami’s character does not fit in the post-lockdown version of the show and she has already been informed about it by the production team.”

Also read: Naagin 4 actors Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma shown the door, Vijyendra Kumeria says he was ‘expecting this to happen’: report

Naagin 4 is a supernatural series, produced by Balaji Telefilms, and follows the destiny of shape-shifting female snakes (naagins) who must get hold of the fabled naagmani (snake jewel). Rashami had joined the show just before the lockdown was enforced.

Follow @htshowbiz for more