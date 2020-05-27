Naagin 4 actors Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma shown the door, Vijyendra Kumeria says he was ‘expecting this to happen’: report

tv

Actors Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Vijyendra Kumeria and Anita Hassanandani will reportedly not return for a post-lockdown version of their hit series Naagin, according to The Times of India. The producers have decided to go in a new creative direction for the fifth season of the supernatural drama, which doesn’t involve the actors.

A source close to the development told Mirror Online, “The makers are planning a complete revamp for Naagin 4, with new faces, new storyline and new twists and turns. Rashami’s character does not fit in the post-lockdown version of the show and she has already been informed about it by the production team.”

The source added, “It has been over two months since the lockdown and it will not be an easy task to get people hooked on to the show once again just as before. Things will change post lockdown. People will see things in a different way. So we do not know what is exactly going to work and the makers will have to take the risk anyway. So this entire trial and error system will go on for a few days, especially for television.”

Vijyendra told Pinkvilla in an interview, “What I have heard is we will be wrapping up the show after the lockdown, but we will be shooting the end. However, I don’t know about season 5 yet.” He added, “I know that this is going to happen in the industry so I was expecting this to happen given the fact that it has happened with a lot of shows so I am okay with that, hopefully, something will come about.”

Naagin 4 is a supernatural series, produced by Balaji Telefilms, and follows the destiny of shape-shifting female snakes (naagins) who must get hold of the fabled naagmani (snake jewel). Rashami had joined the show just before the lockdown was enforced.

