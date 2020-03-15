e-paper
Home / TV / Rashami Desai shares new look from Naagin 4 as Shalakha, fans say she ‘resembles Sridevi’, see pics

Rashami Desai shares new look from Naagin 4 as Shalakha, fans say she ‘resembles Sridevi’, see pics

Rashami Desai made her entry as Shalakha on Naagin 4. She shared her look from the serial only to win praise from her fans.

tv Updated: Mar 15, 2020 17:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rashami Desai plays Shalakha in Naagin 4.
Rashami Desai plays Shalakha in Naagin 4.
         

Bigg Boss 13 star Rashami Desai has shared new look from her first episode of Naagin 4 in which she plays a character called Shalakha. The look is a bridal one.

Rashami shared three pictures. In all of them, she is sitting on the ground with her resplendent lehenga spread around her. Sharing one picture, she wrote: “Mrs. Parikh all decked up! Comment below and let me know how did you find my new look in my new show!” followed by snake emojis. Sharing another, she wrote “Thank you so much for such a warm welcome and for all your lovely wishes. Grateful and how!” and with the third one, she said, “Aa chuki hoon mein, Shalakha ban kar (I am here as Shalakha)”.

 

Rashami Desai in Naagin 4.
Rashami Desai in Naagin 4.

One user said how she “resembles Sridevi somehow” while another said that she was watching the season only for Rashami. Another fan wrote “You were a doll.. No one could be as pretty as you on TV Love” while others called her “magical”, “beautiful” and “pretty naagin”. There was no end to heart eyes and fire emojis on all the posts.

 

 

Also read: Inside Alia Bhatt’s birthday party with sister Shaheen Bhatt. Where’s Ranbir Kapoor?

On Saturday, Rashami had shared a promo of the serial, featuring her. The promo shows Rashami as Shalakha coming alive from a clay statue. Sharing it, Rashami had written: “Super thrilled, excited, and a lot of mixed emotions going on. Can’t wait for you all to see me as Shalaka in #Naagin4 today only at 8pm on @colorstv.” Rashami had also shared a picture of herself, standing behind a statue of Shiva (with her face only partially visible) asking her fans to love her now as Shalakha.

She wrote: “And here begins a new journey, a time to start something new and venture into the mystical world of Naagin! You’ve seen me and loved me as Tapasya, as Shorvori, and now I’m bringing forth to you a new side of me with this new show! Hope to receive the same amount of love from you all for my new project, Naagin 4 only at #colors today at 8pm. “

Naagin 4 is a supernatural series, produced by Balaji Telefilms, and follows the destiny of shape-shifting female snakes (naagins) who must get hold of the fabled naagmani (snake jewel).

