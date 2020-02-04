e-paper
Netflix India announces new original series: Taj Mahal 1989 to release on Valentine’s Day

Actors Neeraj Kabi and Geetanjali Kulkarni will star in Netflix India’s new original series, Taj Mahal 1989.

tv Updated: Feb 04, 2020 19:46 IST

Indo Asian News Service
A poster for Netflix’s Taj Mahal 1989.
A poster for Netflix's Taj Mahal 1989.
         

Actors Neeraj Kabi and Geetanjali Kulkarni along with Danish Hussain, Sheeba Chaddha will bring alive a story about love, friendship, politics and heartbreak, in the upcoming web series Taj Mahal 1989.

The Netflix series also stars Anud Singh Dhaka, Anshul Chauhan, Paras Priyadarshan, Shiri Sewani, Mihir Ahuja and Vasundhara Singh Rajput.

 

Releasing on February 14, Taj Mahal 1989 encompasses the old-world charm of love and the complicated nature of relationships in small town India.

It traces the lives of a Lucknow University professor couple, their students, a long-lost friend, his lover, and a schoolgirl in love with an older boy.

