Pam and Angela from The Office get chatty: Recharge by Rachel Lopez

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 17:27 IST

Am I the Dwight? Someone recently told me that every office has a person that most resembles Dwight Schrute from The Office. You know him: weird, wound-up, easy to prank, petty, power-hungry, pedantic, conniving, sycophantic, but not altogether a bad employee. Given that I didn’t find a Dwight among my colleagues, I figure that it must be me.

The Office has found a new legion of fans from its wildly successful rerun on Netflix. It also means there’s a new legion of viewers hungry for more. How to please fans of a show that started 15 years ago and wound up in 2013? You’ll want to check out Office Ladies, a new podcast by the women who played Pam and Angela.

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey became best friends during filming, and are chatty, chirpy and nerdy fans of the show they had not watched it since it aired. Office Ladies takes each episode of the TV show and offers behind-the-scenes stories, in-jokes, cast and crew inputs and fun facts.

They do this well. Did you know that Kinsey auditioned for the part of Pam before she was cast as the prickly Angela? Or that BJ Novak (Ryan, the temp) wrote the second episode, his first writing gig, when he was only 25? Or that Phyllis Smith, who plays sweet dumpy Phyllis, used to be a burlesque dancer?

Do you know why the blustery office boss, Michael Scott, is a good salesman, unlike his counterpart on the original British The Office? Creator Ricky Gervais says that in the UK, you can be really bad at your job for a long time and never get fired, but in America, that just wouldn’t work.

The podcast meanders and is only slightly indulgent – the hosts calm down considerably after their debut episode. And you end up with that rarest of things, a women’s retelling of a show dominated by vociferous male superfans. Get on a dating app, mention you like The Office, and watch the mansplainers crawl out of the algorithm.

On the podcast, it’s a happier zone. The women relive the time they fangirled over Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes. And how Kinsey once saw writer-actor BJ Novak and Mindy Kaling chatting on set and thought she’d join in. Turns out they were discussing advanced economics – Kinsey calls them some of the smartest people in the world. Who knew?

