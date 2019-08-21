Pamela Anderson reveals she still fits in the iconic Baywatch red swimsuit

tv

Pamela Anderson, who donned the popular high-waist red swimsuit in the hit ’90s coming-of-age series, Baywatch, still fits in the couture perfectly.

It’s been 22 years since she wore the famous pinup look on camera, but Anderson revealed that not only can she still fit into the classic red swimsuit, she also wears it every now and then to surprise her dates.

“I jump in the shower with a bathing suit and then jump on them wherever they are in the house, soaking wet,” the actor told the New York Times in an interview, while she was discussing the signature red swimsuit, reported Fox News.

The mother of two also disclosed that many of the costumes were specifically fitted for each artiste and said that hers was actually cut small according to her body frame.

“Some people bring me bathing suits to sign autographs on and they are these big bathing suits and I say, ‘Listen, my bathing suit was tiny.’ It just stretched and pulled onto your body,” Anderson told the paper.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 16:06 IST