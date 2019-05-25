People you can expect to run into in Mumbai’s Newest OTT production hub

* The rich boy with nothing to lose: Always has his sunglasses on, even indoors. Comes from a wealthy family, thinks web series are cool. Has an MBA in his back pocket as a Plan B. He’s quick to explain that his ‘British’ accent comes from the international school he went to in Delhi.

* The believer: His jeans are ripped and he loves desi rap. He runs from audition to audition with the dedication of a board exam student, emailing his portfolio to Anurag Kashyap’s manager at regular intervals. Believes he could be the next Gully Boy, because no one wants it more.

* The almost-singer: She models, sings, plays guitar, has a music guru and a friend who’s also a life coach. Is always fully made up and dressed in designer wear. She’s not a struggler; she does live gigs all the time.

* The multi-tasker: No one talent is enough for the multi-tasker. Typically, he or she will be martial arts trainer, aspiring actor, fixer, talent scout and mentor all in one.

* The film buff: Simply dressed, by design. Smokes constantly. Won’t stop talking about the trade. Says he loves Cuaron, turns out to be a fan of Amitabh Bachchan. His T-shirt reads ‘Roti Kapda aur Cinema’ and he means it.

* The casting assistant: She is salon-styled all day, every day. Her Instagram game is strong, mainly because struggler in Aram Nagar hearts every picture. Name an OTT actor and she remembers her ‘on these very streets, such a nice girl, anyway, gotta go’.

* The producer who has to pretend she’s busier than she is: She sips on green tea while briefing the team and abruptly answering a phone that seems to ring silently. Never has a free moment. Wears only indie brands. Carries a lot of bags. Has a small entourage at all times.

