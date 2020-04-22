RadhaKrishn actors Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh and crew of 180 people stranded at shoot location amid lockdown

tv

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 08:33 IST

The cast and crew of popular mythological show RadhaKrishn have been stranded at their shoot location in Umargaon for almost a month due to the coronavirus lockdown. Lead actors Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh, who play Krishna and Radha, respectively, have been stayed put there with the show’s crew of 180 people.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Mallika said that her mother is also with her at the location. “She tries to be with me most of the time while shooting. When the lockdown was announced, other people from my family in Mumbai advised us to stay where we are as any kind of travel was not safe at the time. We all thought it will be a matter of few days before we return to Mumbai, but now we have been staying here for the last one month,” she said.

Mallika said that though the crew is away from their families, everyone is being looked after well by the show’s makers. A doctor visits the sets regularly to check on the crew and the premises are regularly sanitised.

Sumedh says that everyone is well looked after. “The most important thing at this time is to be safe, which we all are. I am from Pune. Due to the shooting schedule, I get to meet my parents very less. Now, even when there is no work, we all are still away from our families,” he said. Other crew members said that they had to cancel their train tickets home as even the railways have halter operations during the lockdown.

Also read: Extraction interview: Chris Hemsworth, director Sam Hargrave rave about ‘genuinely great person’ Randeep Hooda

Many other actors such as Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan and others are also stranded and are staying away from their families. Jackie was at this second home between Mumbai and Pune when the lockdown was announced while Salman was at his farmhouse in Panvel.

Government of India announced an extension of two weeks to the lockdown which will now continue until May 3. Citizens have been advised to stay indoors and step out only for essential needs. So far, the coronavirus has infected 19,984 people and killed 640 in India. Worldwide, 2.5 million people have been infected with 170,000 dead.

Follow @htshowbiz for more