Raghu Ram, wife Natalie Di Luccio enjoy babymoon with a selfie in the pool: ‘Pregnant and rocking it’

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:01 IST

Reality television personality Raghu Ram and his wife Natalie Di Luccio are enjoying a picture-perfect ‘babymoon’. The couple shared pictures from a sunny day out in a swimming pool on Sunday, showing Natalie cradling her baby bump. She is seven months pregnant.

“Pregnant and Rocking it!! #Babymoon,” he captioned the picture. In it, Raghu is seen wearing his trademark dark sunglasses, smiling for the camera. Natalie is seen in a black bikini, also enjoying her time in the pool. She, too, shared a picture from the outing. “Somebody’s getting excited. @instaraghu #babymoon #7months,” she captioned the picture.

The couple announced Natalie’s pregnancy in August to their fans and followers on social media. He shared a picture on Instagram of himself touching his wife’s baby bump as she held up a pair of blue baby shoes. The couple is expecting their first child in January 2020.

He captioned the image: “Getting ready for the biggest adventure of my life yet! Natalie Di Luccio. #OverTheMoon.” Natalie shared the same image and captioned: “This has been a hard secret to keep! We are so excited and can’t wait to meet you little munchkin! #January2020”

Raghu and Natalie tied the knot in Goa in December last year. The couple got married in a traditional South Indian wedding, with their close friends and family in attendance.

Raghu is known for judging multiple seasons of reality adventure show, Rodies with his twin brother Rajiv. The two were recently seen on Skulls and Roses, web series on Amazon Prime Video. Speaking about the show, Rajiv said, “It is an unscripted drama, a youth reality show, something that has not been done in an OTT platform before. Maybe people have tried to do something like this before us or maybe they thought this won’t work, but I feel only Raghu and I can pull off a show like this. We have taken this up as a challenge and have been working on it for two years.”

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 08:59 IST