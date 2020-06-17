Ridhi Dogra: The past couple of months have been a great time for introspection for me
Actor Ridhi Dogra feels that the lockdown was not a 'productivity contest' where you had to prove to people what you can and cannot do.
Actor Ridhi Dogra says we all should have a ‘great sense of gratitude’ since there is ‘very little we have to do to survive’, compared to a lot of other people.
She says, “This is something unprecedented, your logic and explanations don’t work. What we can do is, this time needs us to go within. The past couple of months have been a good time for introspection for me. Some things are a blessing. The fact that there is so little we have to do to survive, for all of us to be even talking about how it’s going. It’s not something which the majority look at. For them, it’s a complete collapse of everything.”
Just a girl asking the sky to show it's magic ♥️♥️♥️♥️ If you see this picture you and I saw the rain start falling together 😍 I live with hope. Hope for the best even in the worst of us. I live with belief. Belief that there is beauty even in the ugliness. And I know you do too. Kudos to you and to all our spirits. Happy day beautiful people. Rise and shine. We need each other. #rainyday
Referring to the house helps, she adds, “People working in my house tell me ‘I am going back to my village, I will pack my bags’, so many of such people who have been working in Mumbai, as house helps, cooks, migrants. I think we all are blessed, even though the economy is going to collapse, it’s going to be terrible, but it will affect us very less, obviously not in the way it is affecting many. I always used to think like this, but I am glad more people now think ‘zyaada nahi chahiye to lead a good life.”
Sending a heart full of love and gratitude to the artists right now, to the many people and departments who come together to create something, on any shooting set. I love the whole rigmarole of shooting, the melting pot of various talented people to make something. . We are all a set of ordinary people, going through the miseries of life, but once we get on a set, we create and thrive. . The entire space transforms with extraordinary energy. There is so much innocence and passion, curiosity and trust. We all smile and laugh, happy in our shell of creating dreams for our audience. . I love art. I love artists. I love story tellers. I love empaths. I love misfits. I love underdogs - To you especially, I hope right now, you are in the midst of creativity and imagination or amongst people who love you and let you be. . Don't give up. We need you. You are special to this world. Your work is needed for humanity. . Throwback to this lovely day at an Event I hosted!!! Outfit by @labelprernamehra Jewellery by @minerali_store @sangeetaboochra Styled by @gogriiiii Assisted by @ashutoshjoshi04 Muah @makeupbybablu #artists #art #cinema #magicmakers #loverofart #sareelove
Dogra has been managing things in her house all alone, save for the fact that her brother stays in the same building. Ask her what all she did till now, and she says she didn’t plan anything. In fact, she says the three month long lockdown wasn’t a ‘productivity contest’. “I can’t think of one bad thing, it was pretty okay for me, apart from the fact that I am not working. I want to be able to go out there and earn bucks, you also want to be productive. I don’t have a set pattern, I did everything — cooking, painting, being his playtime teacher to my nephew. It’s not the time to be hard on yourself. A lot of people have been writing on social media, and I agree that it’s not a productivity contest. It’s not the time to necessarily show what you can do, or feel bad about what you can’t,” the 35-year-old shares.
