Rising Star 3 winner Aftab Singh to use Rs 10 lakh prize for sister’s wedding, Salman Khan paid his parent’s debts

Rising Star 3 winner Aftab Singh, a 12-year-old singer from Faridkot, Punjab, defeated competition to take home the trophy and prize money of Rs 10 lakh. The boy, who won the reality show on Saturday, has called his win “a dream come true”.

“My father is my inspiration. He has struggled a lot in his life. I don’t belong to a rich family. I have seen my father’s hard work. He has done a lot to make me reach at this platform. It’s not my win ... It’s his win,” Aftab had told IANS in an interview. Now, the singer has told Mumbai Mirror that he wants to give his prize money to his parents for his sister’s wedding.

The report also revealed how Salman Khan played a Good Samaritan for the talented young boy. During an episode of the show in which Salman was the celebrity guest, the host had revealed that Aftab’s father, Mahesh Singh, had to take Rs 3 lakh loan to get the roof of their house repaired. Salman, the report states, paid off the debt.

Describing Salman as his favourite guest, Aftab said, “It will now motivate me to do more hard work so that I get a chance to work in films and sing for Salman Khan one day”.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, the third season of the Colors TV show was judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan and Diljit Dosanjh. Aftab learnt music from his father. He has also participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017 and was among the top seven finalists. In Rising Star 3, he was the first contestant to get the ticket to finale.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 13:40 IST