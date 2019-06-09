Aftab Singh wins Rising Star 3, says he will work hard so he can ‘sing for Salman Khan one day’. See pics

A 12-year-old singer from Punjab, Aftab Singh, was announced the winner of reality TV show Rising Star 3 on Saturday night. He says he is a big fan of superstar Salman Khan and wants to sing for him one day.

“I am on cloud nine. I didn’t even expect to be one of the finalists. It’s like a dream come true. This win means a lot to me. It will now motivate me to do more hardwork so that I get a chance to work in films and sing for Salman Khan one day,” he said.

Shankar Mahadevan, Diljit Singh, Udit Narayan hand over the winning cheque to Aftab. ( COLORS )

Aftab, who was youngest among other three finalists, took home the winning trophy and Rs 10 lakh cash prize. “My journey on Rising Star has been incredible and it’s a dream come true. Every time I performed on the stage; I could hear my heart thumping but the thrill that it brought was unmatchable. The constant support and love from the judges and audience motivated me to perform better each time. I would like to thank all the esteemed experts for their honest feedback and words of encouragement. I also owe my victory to the audience who voted for me in large numbers and helped me win this prestigious show,” he added.

On winning the show, Aftab said he would like to dedicate the triumph to his father. “My father is my inspiration. He has struggled a lot in his life. I don’t belong to a rich family. I have seen my father’s hardwork. He has done a lot to make me reach at this platform. It’s not my win ... It’s his win,” Aftab added.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, the third season of Colors TV show Rising Star was judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan and Diljit Dosanjh.

