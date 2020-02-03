Ruslaan Mumtaz announces wife Nirali Mehta’s pregnancy, says ‘Cheers to the Chota Baby’. See pics

tv

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 16:19 IST

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife Nirali Mehta are expecting their first child together. He announced the news of the pregnancy on Instagram and revealed that the baby is due in April this year.

Ruslaan shared an adorable picture with Nirali and wrote, “2020: THE RISE OF THE CHOTA BABY. 16yrs back when we had met, you were my chota baby @niralirm. Then you grew up and weren’t a baby anymore, you turned into a strong, independent woman and the Chota Baby disappeared but now in 2020 the Chota baby will rise again. Cheers to the Chota Baby. Releasing in April 2020 only in Mumbai,India.”

“How adorable are you. I’ll always be ur chota baby,” Nirali commented on the post. She also shared a picture of the two of them on her Instagram account, in which Ruslaan was seen with a hand on her baby bump.

“And suddenly you just know it’s time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings. Can’t wait for this next chapter with my bestest by my side @ruslaanmumtaz. #thecatsoutofthebag #actuallynotuntilapril #togetherforever #bestteam #newbeginnings #parentstobe #2020isouryear,” she captioned the post.

Several television stars such as Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Delnaaz Irani and Navina Bole congratulated the couple. Fans also wished them in the comments section of their posts.

Ruslaan and Nirali, who were in a relationship for several years, had a court marriage on February 14, 2014. They then tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding on March 2, 2014.

Before he started working in television shows, Ruslaan tried his luck in films. He has acted in films such as MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, Teree Sang: A Kidult Love Story and Dangerous Ishhq. He made his small screen debut with Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara in 2013. He was also seen in shows like Balika Vadhu, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi and Laal Ishq.

Follow @htshowbiz for more