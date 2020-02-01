TV star Ruslaan Mumtaaz set to become a father in April, says he has chosen a name for a baby girl

tv

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 14:49 IST

TV star Ruslaan Mumtaaz has revealed that his wife Nirali Mehta is pregnant and the delivery is due in April. Nirali shared the news on Instagram and posted a picture with Ruslaan. “And suddenly you just know it’s time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings. Can’t wait for this next chapter with my bestest by my side,” she wrote.

Ruslaan told Times of India, “Everyone at home is excited, too. Nirali and I have been watching baby videos to know more about parenthood. We recently went for a babymoon to Thailand and had a great time there.”

The daily said that the soon-to-be-parents have already zeroed in on a name if they welcome a baby girl. “However, we haven’t thought of a name if we have a boy. If that happens, we will have to start looking for a name,” Ruslaan added.

Ruslaan had earlier said about Nirali, “As an actor, I have to respect my audience, and I appreciate the fact that somebody is removing so much time to show me their love. Nirali too loves the fact that people love me so much and are excited to see me. She is not jealous at all. She sees how popular I am and the kind of mail I get on FB... some girls send me pictures, some send me gifts, but she takes it very sportingly. I get a little scared after seeing this craze but Nirali has no such reaction at all.”

Ruslaan and Nirali tied the knot in March 2014, after being in a relationship for long. They had a rather simple court marriage and Ruslaan even rushed from his shooting for the wedding. While he did not take time off for the nuptials, they later flew off to Maldives for their honeymoon and a proper wedding. Reports suggest that Shiamak Davar was instrumental in bringing them together after they met at his dance class.

