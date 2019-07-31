Sanjivani trailer: Namit Khanna plays an oversmart doctor, in love-hate relationship with Surbhi Chandna. Watch

tv

The new Sanjivani trailer is out and introduces us to the hospital with the same name and its doctors. Sanjivani is the reboot of the hit 2002 show that brings back the original cast Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli, along with new members including Namit Khanna, Surbhi Chandna, Sayantani Ghosh and Rohit Roy.

The new promo begins with the entry of Dr. Shashank Gupta (Mohnish) who is greeted by the guard with a smile. As there is happiness and smiles all over, the promo introduces us to Dr Sid, who claims to be “oversmart” and accepts bribe, but only to forward it to a needy patient. But he gets caught accepting the bribe on camera and lands in trouble. It also shows his love-hate relationship with Dr. Ishania as they show full cooperation while conducting an operation but refuse to be friends otherwise. This amazes Dr. Vardhaan (Rohit) and Dr Anjali Gupta (Sayantani) who are seen at the end of the promo.

Sanjivani’s promo however, doesn’t tell much about Gurdeep’s character, who plays Dr Juhi Singh on the show.

The show is all set to make a comeback after 17 years and will air on Star Plus from August 12. Ahead of its television premiere, the makers will hold a special screening of the show for the actors and their doctors as a tribute to them. The whole cast will be bringing their family doctors who have helped them time and again with their health and at the time of medical emergencies.

The makers have also roped in real doctors to train the actors for their parts. Talking about being trained under real doctors, Surbhi said in a statement, “We have real doctors visiting the sets and helping us in terms of body language, basic medical terms and things like how a doctor wears gloves, checks the blood pressure of a patient and the right way to hold a stethoscope. We will be showcasing different medical cases along with the dramatic element on the show. I would like to express my profound gratitude to all the medical experts who have helped us to better our performances in Sanjivani.”

