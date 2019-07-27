Sanjivani actors Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna get trained by real doctors for maximum authenticity. See pics

The hit TV medical drama, Sanjivani is set to make a comeback on the small screen and the makers are ensuring that the show looks as real as it can. The makers have roped in real doctors who have been visiting the sets to speak to the actors and provide them with inputs on how to perform the roles of an on-screen doctors efficiently.

Original cast members Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli will return for the reboot after 17 years and will be joined by new cast members including Namit Khanna, Surbhi Chandna, Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh.

While the ethos of the show will be like the original, the makers were keen that the body language and mannerisms of doctors are replicated to stay true to the essence of the original series.

The actors have been taking lessons about medical jargon used by professionals in the hospital and the basic protocols that are followed by doctors in a hospital environment.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra reacts to cousin Priyanka Chopra’s smoking controversy

Talking about her experience, Surbhi said in a statement, “Playing a doctor is truly a challenging task. It’s not easy on any level but it does help when you have proper guidance from the real experts! For Sanjivani, we have real doctors visiting the sets and helping us in terms of body language, basic medical terms and things like how a doctor wears gloves, checks the blood pressure of a patient and the right way to hold a stethoscope. We will be showcasing different medical cases along with the dramatic element on the show. I would like to express my profound gratitude to all the medical experts who have helped us to better our performances in Sanjivani.”

The show is set to air on Star Plus soon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 16:49 IST