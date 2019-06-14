Sanjivani reboot to return in July with Namit Khanna, Surbhi Chandna joining original cast members Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli

Popular TV show Sanjivani is set to make a comeback along with original cast members Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli . The two had starred in the show more than 15 years ago and will return for the reboot with new lead actors -- Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai actor Namit Khanna and Ishqbaaz actor Surbhi Chandna and new entrants Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, creator and producer Siddharth P Malhotra has said, “In a time of snakes killing people to exact revenge, this show will bring tears to the viewers’ eyes and a smile on their faces. Gurdeep and Mohnish will be reprising their parts, while Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh are new joinees who will be seen in important characters. I auditioned 70-80 girls before Surbhi was finalised. Unlike the earlier show, this time the leads play resident doctors and not interns. It won’t be a frivolous show.”

He added, “Sanjivani was my first show, so it’s important I don’t let myself and the channel down. The set will be different, the writing will be different.” According to the report, the shooting of the show has already begun and will go on air by the end of July.

A still from Sanjivani.

Gurdeep had played Dr Juhi, a surgeon and wife of Sanjivani CMO Dr Rahul, played by Gaurav Chanana and Mihir Mishra. Mohnish was seen as Dr Shashank Gupta, a surgeon and a trustee of the hospital.

The original series also starred Mihir Mishra, Rupali Ganguly and the late Sanjeet Bedi. While Sanjeet’s character Dr Omi Joshi died in the show due to AIDS, the actor died at a young age due to a brain virus.

The show returned in 2007 with a new title, Dill Mill Gaye and starring Karan Singh Grover, Jennifer Winget and Mohnish Bahl in lead roles.The show also had quite a few memorable songs including the title track being sung by Sonu Nigam.

