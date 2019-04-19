Popular TV show Sanjivani to return after IPL, Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna expected as leads

The popular 2012 medical drama Sanjivani is set to make a comeback on Star Plus soon with a new title. Reports suggest that Ishqbaaaz lead actors Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna have been roped in as the lead cast.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, “The show will go on air post the IPL. There have been a lot of meetings with the production house to discuss details of the new show and the channel has liked the idea. This one will be made on a big budget and will its tone will be like the earlier two shows.”

Producer Siddharth Malhotra has also confirmed the arrival of the show and told the news daily, “Yes, I’m working on the new show but it all depends on the channel. I am hoping to sign the contract soon. Sanjivani is the show that made me and it’s the first show for which I was credited as creator.” While he is tight-lipped on the cast, the source informed that Ishqbaaaz leads Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna have been brought on board.

Sanjeevani was a romantic medical drama that revolved around the lives of Dr Juhi Singh (Gurdeep Kohli), Dr Rahul Mehra (Gaurav Chanana/Mihir Mishra), Dr Shashank Gupta (Mohnish Bahl), Dr Simran Chopra (Shilpa Kadam/Rupali Ganguly), Dr Aman (Arjun Punj) and Dr Omi Joshi (Sanjeet Bedi) . While Sanjeet’s character died in the show due to AIDS, the actor died at a young age due to a brain virus.

The show returned as Dill Mill Gaye in 2007 with Karan Singh Grover, Jennifer Winget and Mohnish Bahl in lead roles. Besides a romantic plot, the show also had quite a few memorable songs including the title track being sung by Sonu Nigam.

