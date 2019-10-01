e-paper
Stranger Things renewed for season four, teaser takes viewers away from Hawkins

Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things is returning for a fourth season. A new video shows that the story is going to move away from Hawkins.

tv Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:14 IST

Press Trust of India
Stranger Things will be back for a fourth season.
Stranger Things will be back for a fourth season.(Netflix)
         

Netflix has renewed its smash hit show Stranger Things for a fourth season. Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the show is set in a fictional US town of Hawkins in the 1980s that becomes the centre of supernatural events. It features an ensemble cast of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp and Joe Keery.

On Monday, the streamer unveiled a teaser of the upcoming fourth season which seems to indicate that the story will move beyond Hawkins.

 

“We’re not in Hawkins anymore,” read the post from the show’s official Twitter account alongside the teaser.

Netflix has also announced that it has signed the Duffer Brothers for an exclusive multi-year content deal “The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with ‘Stranger Things’ and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, said in a statement.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor on Mira Rajput: ‘She married so young’

“We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down,” he added. The Duffer Brothers said they are “absolutely thrilled” to continue their relationship with the streaming site.

“Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show -- and forever changed our lives. From our first pitch meeting to the release of ‘Stranger Things 3’, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about. “We can’t wait to tell many more stories together -- beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins,” they said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 15:45 IST

