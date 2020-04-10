e-paper
Home / TV / Taarak Mehta actor Tanmay Vekaria’s building sealed after vegetable vendor, 3 residents test positive for Covid-19

Taarak Mehta actor Tanmay Vekaria’s building sealed after vegetable vendor, 3 residents test positive for Covid-19

A vegetable vendor and three residents of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Tanmay Vekaria’s building have tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting authorities to put the building under strict lockdown.

tv Updated: Apr 10, 2020 21:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Isolated sealing drives are taking place to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Isolated sealing drives are taking place to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
         

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Tanmay Vekaria’s building has been sealed after a vegetable vendor tested positive for the coronavirus. According to a report in The Times of India, three residents from the building have also tested positive.

“Yes, the news is true. Our building has been sealed due to the Covid-19 cases. The entire building has been quarantined for 14 days since Tuesday,” the actor said. He added, “It is a tough time for all of us and everyone is scared about their families. We are not allowed to step out and I absolutely understand that it is the most important thing at the moment. I am all praise for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The BMC officials have been extremely helpful, they have sanitised the entire building.”

Also read: Salman Khan provides ration to daily wage workers after financially helping 25,000. Fans call him ‘true hero’

The actor continued, “I am very scared because the vegetable vendor has tested positive for Covid-19. The vegetable vendor has been tested positive today. Though, I was not in direct touch with him, but as a responsible person, I have decided to go in self-quarantine for next 14 days. I had taken care of everything, when the last time I stepped out to get those vegetables after returning I had taken a bath and washed all the vegetables. But I don’t want to risk my family.”

According to the report, none of the three residents have a travel history, and this is most likely a case of community transmission. The actor said that the building is now coordinating the procurement of essential supplies through WhatsApp groups. “All the families get five minutes to collect milk and vegetables from the security so that we maintain social distance,” he said.

The show’s shoot has been halted during the lockdown. Creator Asit Kumarr Modi told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We are all watching the situation and share the government’s concerns. We will comply with the decision of the associations, however, since many offices and government departments are functioning, one can only wonder if we could have handled the matter differently. Many people are dependent on daily wages they earn on the sets.”

