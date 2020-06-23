e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Talking mental health with kids: Celebs highlight importance of balancing between being friendly and strict

Talking mental health with kids: Celebs highlight importance of balancing between being friendly and strict

Raising concern around mental health in kids, actors Gurdip Punjj, Ashish Chowdhry, Indraneil SenGupta and Juhi Parmar talk about how they manage their young ones.

tv Updated: Jun 23, 2020 22:35 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Juhi Parmar says she always tells her daughter Samairra to just focus on trying hard.
Juhi Parmar says she always tells her daughter Samairra to just focus on trying hard.
         

Times are tough, indeed — both for adults as well as kids. While the pandemic already wreaked havoc on everyone’s mental health, the recent death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in shocking circumstances has got parents worried for their young ones.

It was reported that his death led to four minor children end their lives for different reasons, putting the focus back on how to educate children about mental health. Celebrities, too, share being concerned.

Actor Gurdip Punjj, a mother of two, Meher (10) and Mahir (5), shares that Rajput’s demise had affected her daughter. “Meher cried when she came to know about it. Later, she started asking me questions like why this happened? Why do people do this and so on. We’ve to understand that their mind is really fragile,” she says.

 

Punjj adds that she tried explaining things in a way that she’d understand. “I told her that it’s important to be with your family, tell everything to your parents. She has been sleeping with me these days, and our night conversations are the best, as she opens up a lot,” shares the actor.says the actorshe says.

A healthy communication is the key. Actor Ashish Chowdhry who is raising his own kids Agasthya (10), Salara and Sammah (5), and his late sister’s children Kanishq (21) and Ananya (17), too agrees. Monica and her husband, lost their lives in 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

“We need to talk to them often, answer their queries even when they ask simplest of things like why is the colour blue called blue or red called red. And then also discuss with them about career, love, life etc. The second thing is that one needs to explain things in a way that it sinks in. Also, it’s important to maintain that equilibrium between being friends with your children, and being strict,” he asserta.

 

The importance of failure in our lives needs to be understood is something that Juhi Parmar focuses on.

“In school, we teach our children about achievers but they should also be taught about others who tried but failed. When we play any game, Samairra (7) always wants to win. But I told her she needs to fight for it. If she wins, good, if she doesn’t even after trying hard she’s still a winner,” she adds.

Parmar feels that too much expectations can often bog children down. “Samairra’s career choices change every week. Now she wants to become a baker. She recently asked, ‘You don’t want me to become an actor right?’ I told her if you become one, I’d be happy or else I’d love to eat cakes baked by you,” she smiles.

 

View this post on Instagram

Shubho Noboborsho ❤️

A post shared by Indraneil Sengupta (@indraneilsengupta) on

Sometimes,actors feel keeping their children awry from the glamour world and limelight can also be a good way to let them feel normal.

Actor Indraneil Sengupta does something like that for his daughter Meera (8). “We want to bring her up like any other child. If there are differences between us, we make sure they don’t come out in front of her. She has limited screen time, channels and shows she can watch. No social media for her,” he says.

Sengupta shares that once Meera said that her school friends say she’s very stylish and her parents are millionaires.

“Children think like that about actors. So, Barkha (Bisht; wife) explained to her that we aren’t rich and that we have a sense of style. While we tell her when to study, we also let her to be herself. There’s no formula for parenting, you learn it on the job,” he ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
‘All parametres met’: Patanjali says Covid medicine details given to Centre
‘All parametres met’: Patanjali says Covid medicine details given to Centre
Assured by Russia of speedy completion of defence contracts, says Rajnath Singh
Assured by Russia of speedy completion of defence contracts, says Rajnath Singh
China is playing Go. India needs to learn the game | Opinion
China is playing Go. India needs to learn the game | Opinion
Man left 67-page note before killing wife, mother-in-law and shooting self: Cops
Man left 67-page note before killing wife, mother-in-law and shooting self: Cops
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In