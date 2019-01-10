The Kapil Sharma Show back in TRP race, is the fifth most watched show of the week

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s comeback show, The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to find a spot in the list of top five shows of the week. A new report from Broadcast and Research Council places the show on the fifth position in the first week of 2019.

The show premiered on December 29 and has aired four episodes so far. Kumkum Bhagya, Star Screen Awards, Super Dancer and Kundali Bhagya took the first to fourth positions, respectively. Meanwhile, even in it’s last week, Bigg Boss 12 couldn’t manage a position in the top 10. Other most watched shows include Radhakishn, Ramayan, Tujhse Hai Raabta and Naagin 3. Here is the list of top 20 shows of the first week of 2019:

The Kapil Sharma Show returned on television after more than a year. The show was cancelled in 2017 when Kapil had a fallout with his co-star on the show, Sunil Grover. Sunil walked out of the show and the show’s rating took a nosedive. Kapil failed to show up for shoots and Sony shut down the show after a few shoot cancellations.

Kapil returned to television earlier last year with Family Time With Kapil Sharma which was panned heavily by critics and audiences. The show was cancelled after just three episodes.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 15:47 IST