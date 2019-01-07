Did Kapil Sharma take a pay cut for The Kapil Sharma Show? Krushna Abhishek answers

Comedian Kapil Sharma and his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show are finally back on the small screen after a long break. The second season of the show is being co-produced by actor Salman Khan who just wrapped up Bigg Boss season 12 on another channel. However, there were reports that Kapil has slashed his fee by a huge margin as he returned to the small screen after facing a number of controversies.

However, his colleague and comedian Krushna Abhishek, who is the new entrant in Kapil’s team, has rubbished the report. A few reports had indicated that Kapil was earlier paid around Rs 60-70 lakh per episode but is now paid around Rs 20 lakh per episode.

Krushna has called Salman a very generous producer who is not planning any cost-cutting measures. He told Bollywoodlife.com in a report, “These pay cut rumours are false. We are getting our stipulated amount. We are extremely happy working together. Anyways, money is secondary. No one can beat the fact that The Kapil Sharma Show is the biggest comedy show in the country.”

The report also quoted a source from the channel saying, “Only time will tell if the second season is a success. We are getting enough and more sponsorship for the show till now. The response on social media was also good. The producers are not cutting costs at any levels. The success or failure will be evident after we get the first TRPs.”

Ranveer Singh along with his Simmba co-star Sara Ali Khan and director Rohit Shetty opened the show this season. Salman -- along with brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and father Salim Khan -- were seen as guests in the latest episode.

Besides Krushna, Bharti Singh has also joined Kapil’s club. Actor Rochelle Rao and Edward Sonnenblick have also been added to the extended cast. Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar are a part of the second season, as is former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Kapil also tied the knot last month with Ginni Chatrath. The two got married on December 12 in Jalandhar.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 18:28 IST