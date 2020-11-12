This year has been tough and taught us all a lot. People who ignore health would have understood that health is everything: Kapil Sharma

tv

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 14:17 IST

Though he has been shooting back-to-back for his comedy show, Kapil Sharma is looking forward to celebrating Diwali at his Mumbai home with his mother, wife Ginni and daughter Anayra. “There won’t be any get together this Diwali. It’s pleasant to see the decorations done in the house by Ginni as it’s my daughter’s first Diwali. We will listen to some good songs, have good food and celebrate with family.”

Sharma recalls that before marriage, he would go to Amritsar for Diwali and says celebrations there are “jag zahir”. “There is a saying which goes dal roti ghar di, Diwali Amritsar di. We would meet friends and family and have a lot of fun catching up. But this year, I got mum here, so that we all could celebrate Diwali together as I have shootings lined up. I will get a two-day break for Diwali. I plan to relax at home,” he shares.

Due to the pandemic, Sharma admits that though he has been shooting for four months now, it still feels like something’s missing. While he doesn’t know when will things be normal, he is glad that in the past few months, he has been working out and has lost some weight. Talking about the year, he says, “I will not remember 2020 at all (laughs). On a serious note, one learns when one goes through a tough phase. This year has been tough and taught us all a lot. People who ignore health would have understood that health is everything. Eating right, working out and taking care of yourself is of prime importance. People also realised that to live a comfortable life le de ke roti, kapda, makaan aur sehat important hai. Never in my life have I had so many multi vitamins or worked out so much as I have in this year.” He is glad that people have understood the connection between Health and environment.

The comedian-actor also welcomes the ban on crackers as it will reduce pollution. “We should all be responsible citizens and not just wait for a ban. We should try to reduce pollution on a personal level. I used to burst crackers years ago too, but now I know that it’s not important. We can do without it. Festivals are about reconnecting with friends and family whom we haven’t met in a year, maybe, it’s about bonding and celebrations with loved ones and appreciating each other,” says Sharma.