This year, I felt as if I was my living life in a span of one year: Dheeraj Dhoopar

The actor talks about the gratitude he felt this year and how he doesn’t have any complaints about 2020.

tv Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 14:25 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
For his birthday, the actor travelled to Lonavala with his wife, Vinny Arora and pet dog, Oreo.
For his birthday, the actor travelled to Lonavala with his wife, Vinny Arora and pet dog, Oreo.
         

“The year 2020 has been a year with a lot of mixed feelings,” says Dheeraj Dhoopar, who turned a year older on December 20. Looking back on the year 2020, he shares, “I don’t have anything to complain about, but the year was filled with many ups and downs for all us humans. I feel as if I was a living my whole life in a span of one year. I look at this experience positively as it made me explore newer avenues. Professionally and personally, things went as per plan. It only made me wiser and helped me plan my career better. I was able to explore many unfulfilled things.” Having established himself with a number of successful TV shows, including Kundali Bhagya, playing the ideal son, he took on a grey role in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show, Naagin 5, which was well received.

 

For his birthday, the actor travelled to Lonavala with his wife, Vinny Arora and pet dog, Oreo. “I always make the most of occasions as they are meant to be celebrated. This year, celebrations will mostly be with family,” he says.

He is eagerly awaiting the New Year and hopes that 2021 has a lot of pleasant surprises in store for all. “I feel everyone in my team has stood up for each other this year and ensured they were there for each other, no matter what. It has made our bond even stronger. Such instances only make us stronger in trust. Whenever, we as a team, had to stand up to deliver we have delivered. I hope we continue to get stronger. In 2021, I will be starting my blog on men’s styling and hairdo as my fans have been asking for it since a while. I am also looking forward to producing more projects in the near future,” he concludes.

