Tinaa Dattaa finds it ‘extremely wannabe’ when people post pictures doing household chores amid lockdown

Updated: May 06, 2020 00:30 IST

The self-quarantine period amid the Covid-19 pandemic has turned out to be a rather beautiful retreat for Tinaa Dattaa. The actor had travelled to Goa much before the lockdown began, to learn yoga from her teacher Brent Goble, and is stuck at the Peace of Blue yogashala ever since. While she did think of taking a flight back to Mumbai just before the lockdown, “but somehow, it wasn’t a safe option,” she says.

While in Goa now, Dattaa, along with Goble’s wife, actor Aashka Goradia, is making the most of this time by not only learning new asanas, but also how to bake cakes, make new dishes, and try her hand at photography.

The actor tells us, “I wanted to learn yoga for a long time and I’m finally pursuing it with my yoga guru, who makes it so much fun and explains the significance of every asana. I do it for about two hours. It’s very calming and positive.”

While Dattaa keeps posting some beautiful pictures from Goa on her social media accounts, she admits that she’s conscious about not overdoing it like many others, who are readily sharing videos of themselves cleaning the house, cooking, washing, and doing other household chores.

“Don’t we do it everyday?” asks the 33-year-old, adding, “I do it for sure, but I’ll never make a social media post about. I find it extremely wannabe to do such things. People just want to create content on social media in order to be seen.”

With the rise in social media engagement amid the forced break, the trolls have also become more active than before. The actor agrees, and says, “I land up blocking at least 40-50 accounts almost everyday. They (trolls) would just make stupid or nasty comments on the feed. I think these people are very frustrated and they should get a better hold of their lives, instead of wasting their time and energy like this.”

On the work front, Dattaa was supposed to start shooting for a Bengali web series besides some commercials and events in the pipeline, which are all on hold as of now. “I’m craving to go to the sets and I’m missing my home in Mumbai,” she says.