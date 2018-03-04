Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner share first photos of daughter Stormie Webster as she turned a month old

Kylie Jenner, the popular American television personality and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott shared the first photo of their new born daughter, who they have named Stormie Webster. Travis captioned the picture, “Our Little Rager,” while Kylie wrote, “my angel baby is 1 month old today.”

When Kylie announced that her daughter’s name would be Stormie Webster, fans on Twitter lost it. Hashtag #StormiWebster is already a thing and it looks like netizens have a new favourite celebrity kid. There are comparisons between star mommy and her daughter already.

Stormi Webster has captured the hearts of Kylie’s fans who claim that Stormie is the cutest baby ever. Kylie Jenner gave birth to her baby away from the spotlight. She wrote about it on Instagram, “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Our little rager !!!! A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Mar 3, 2018 at 10:37am PST

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

She added that “the pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I am actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more