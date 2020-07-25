e-paper
TV actor Aditi Sajwan was ‘set to marry’ Zeb this year, says her family is yet to accept it because of their different religions

Aditi Sajwan talks about Zeb Khan, what made them postpone their wedding and how she has given up on her family accepting their marriage.

tv Updated: Jul 25, 2020 20:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Actor Aditi Sajwan has said she was set to marry actor boyfriend Zeb Khan this year but the plan was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her family is yet to accept the union, she said.

Aditi, who will soon be seen in Jodha Akbar, told Times of India in an interview, “After Zeb’s mother was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago, he had been taking care of her. By the time we started thinking about marriage, her condition worsened and she passed away in November, last year. Her demise left both of us devastated and so, when the lockdown started, I moved in with Zeb, as I didn’t want to leave him alone at such a juncture. We were planning to get married this year, but we want to celebrate our wedding with all our loved ones, and go to Maldives on our honeymoon. We have decided to postpone the wedding till that is possible.”

Also read: Taapsee Pannu says she was replaced in Pati Patni Aur Woh: ‘Kangana Ranaut didn’t support me’

Aditi also revealed that her family has not accepted their union as they belong to different religions. “My family hasn’t been able to come to terms with our relationship, as we belong to different religions. After waiting for so long for their approval, I’ve stopped expecting it now. When I get married, I will invite them I hope they will attend it and bless us,” she said.

Aditi has featured in several TV shows, including Meri Doli Tere Angana, Baal Veer, Ek Hasina Thi and, most recently, Chidiya Ghar.

