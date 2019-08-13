TV actor says he learnt of daughter’s domestic abuse through media, blames ex-wife for not being vigilant

tv

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:18 IST

A TV actor has spoken about the alleged domestic abuse faced by his daughter, who on Monday wrote on Instagram that she has been the victim of misconduct at the hands of her actor mother’s current husband.

The victim’s father told Bombay Times, “I learnt about it through the media. I have been in touch with my daughter and checked on her this morning. She told me not to worry and that she is fine. It’s very disturbing for me as a father.”

The father had also been accused of being physically violent towards his ex-wife, a popular TV actor, who also has a son with her current husband. The alleged abuser has been arrested.

The father and the current husband were involved in a physical brawl in 2010, reportedly because the father had learned that the current husband was misbehaving with his daughter. He told Mid-Day that he believes his ex-wife is to blamed for the latest incident. “This was expected. My ex-wife is responsible,” he said. “My ex-wife was busy with a reality show and our daughter was alone at home. Once, when I entered their house in Malad, I was shocked to see the way he [the accused] was staring at her and touching her inappropriately. This riled me up and we had a heated argument. The matter reached the Malad police where I slapped him at the police station premises,” he said.

In a long note, the alleged victim wrote that abuser never “physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately” but he went on to “persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and I, and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too. Words which would question the standing dignity of any woman, which you wouldn’t expect to hear from any man, especially not your ‘father’”.

According to Samta Nagar police, the victim’s mother approached them on Sunday afternoon. A first information report (FIR) was lodged against the man under section 354-A (sexual harassment), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, act or gesture to insult modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67-A (transmitting obscene material) of the Information Technology Act.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 15:17 IST