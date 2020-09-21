WandaVision trailer: Elisabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany travel back in time and to afterlife in trippy new Marvel series. Watch

tv

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 10:52 IST

Marvel treated fans to a surprise trailer of their new series WandaVision during the 72nd Emmy Awards on Monday. The new trailer looks impressive and interesting with themes of alternate realities, afterlife and time travels getting introduced.

The trailer shows Elisabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision living their best, monochromatic 1950’s lives. They are a couple who have just moved to a new part of town and are making new friends and meeting new neighbours, including Katherine Hahn. However, when at a dinner party a guest asks them about their lives before the move, they cannot seem to think back to it at all. Their memories, of the Infinity War and the Endgame have been completely wiped out.

Watch the trailer:

Also read: Emmy 2020 Awards Live Updates: Schitt’s Creek wins five awards in a row

The scenes that follow, take us through the 60s, 70s and the 80s as they ‘become parents’ and try out their more comic book-accurate costumes. However, it may be Wanda herself who has realised her new powers of conjuring whatever reality she wishes too.

But things are still not that simple. Seems like after being destroyed by Thanos, Vision ended up in an afterlife for his own kind. There is also a surprise appearance from Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Captain Marvel’s friend Mary.

“The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems,” reads the official synopsis of the show.

The series’ release date has not yet been announced. Other Marvel series in pipeline include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

Follow @htshowbiz for more