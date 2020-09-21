e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / WandaVision trailer: Elisabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany travel back in time and to afterlife in trippy new Marvel series. Watch

WandaVision trailer: Elisabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany travel back in time and to afterlife in trippy new Marvel series. Watch

WandaVision trailer: Marvel has revealed the trailer of their highly anticipated new television series, WandaVision. The show will star Elisabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, living their perfect but unreal lives.

tv Updated: Sep 21, 2020 10:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The first trailer for WandaVision is out.
The first trailer for WandaVision is out.
         

Marvel treated fans to a surprise trailer of their new series WandaVision during the 72nd Emmy Awards on Monday. The new trailer looks impressive and interesting with themes of alternate realities, afterlife and time travels getting introduced.

The trailer shows Elisabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision living their best, monochromatic 1950’s lives. They are a couple who have just moved to a new part of town and are making new friends and meeting new neighbours, including Katherine Hahn. However, when at a dinner party a guest asks them about their lives before the move, they cannot seem to think back to it at all. Their memories, of the Infinity War and the Endgame have been completely wiped out.

Watch the trailer:

 

Also read: Emmy 2020 Awards Live Updates: Schitt’s Creek wins five awards in a row

The scenes that follow, take us through the 60s, 70s and the 80s as they ‘become parents’ and try out their more comic book-accurate costumes. However, it may be Wanda herself who has realised her new powers of conjuring whatever reality she wishes too.

But things are still not that simple. Seems like after being destroyed by Thanos, Vision ended up in an afterlife for his own kind. There is also a surprise appearance from Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Captain Marvel’s friend Mary.

“The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems,” reads the official synopsis of the show.

The series’ release date has not yet been announced. Other Marvel series in pipeline include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Rajya Sabha: 8 Opposition MPs suspended for a week after protests over farm bills
Rajya Sabha: 8 Opposition MPs suspended for a week after protests over farm bills
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
LIVE: Suspended MPs refuse to leave as Rajya Sabha further adjourned till 11am
LIVE: Suspended MPs refuse to leave as Rajya Sabha further adjourned till 11am
Bhiwandi building collapse: PM tweets condolences to families of victims
Bhiwandi building collapse: PM tweets condolences to families of victims
India records 86,961 Covid-19 cases, recovery rate rises over 80%
India records 86,961 Covid-19 cases, recovery rate rises over 80%
Emmys 2020 highlights: Succession is Best Drama, Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy
Emmys 2020 highlights: Succession is Best Drama, Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy
Parliament monsoon session: Naidu rejects no-confidence motion against Harivansh
Parliament monsoon session: Naidu rejects no-confidence motion against Harivansh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In