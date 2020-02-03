e-paper
Home / TV / The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki’s first looks unveiled at Super Bowl; Black Widow new video out. Watch

The first look videos of WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki were released by Marvel and Disney+ during the Super Bowl.

tv Updated: Feb 03, 2020 11:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Disney+ made a big splash at the Super Bowl with WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki first looks.
Disney+ has unveiled the first looks of their three upcoming and most awaited new shows, WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki. The sizzle reel for their Marvel shows was aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday evening.

The clips from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier show Sebastian Stan in a cleaner new look while Anthony Mackie is seen trying to swing Captain America’s shield. There’s also a tiny glimpse at who appears to be John Walker, who was installed as Captain America by the American government after Steve Rodgers.

 

The clips from WandaVision are a lot more confusing. We see Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff trapped in multiple sitcoms from 50-90’s with Paul Bettany’s Vision. Her hair and outfits are giveaways of the time period but more about the show’s theme and plot is still unknown. It is speculated that in Wanda Vision, she will try to recreate the lost memories of her life with help from television comedies.

Our first look at Loki is also the tiniest of them all. The singular clip shows lead Tom Hiddleston make a threat with his trademark sly smile. He appears to be in prison clothes, looking smug despite his situation.

Another big Marvel production, Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, was also highlighted at the Super Bowl. A new TV spot shows Natasha team up with Florence Pugh’s character while Rachel Weiss and David Harbour join the adventure. Watch the clip here:

 

Black Widow is Marvel’s second solo female superhero movie after Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. As Natasha is already dead after the events of 2019’s Avengers Endgame, Black Widow will go back in time to trace her origin story. It releases on May 1.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

