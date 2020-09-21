Emmy 2020 Awards Live Updates: Schitt’s Creek makes history, wins seven awards in a row

Schitt’s Creek broke the record for the most Emmy’s in a show’s final season, as it picked up seven awards in a row. So far, Schitt’s Creek has won two Creative Arts Emmys as well as seven Emmy Awards. The show’s seventh win passed Frasier, whose last season won six Emmys in 2004.

“This has been the greatest experience of my life,” co-creator Dan Levy said. “This is a night to remember and I cannot thank the Academy enough for their generosity.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel opened the Emmys from an empty Los Angeles theatre filled with cardboard cutouts of the nominees, marking the start of Hollywood's first major Covid-era award show.

"Hello and welcome to the pand-Emmys," said Kimmel, as producers cut to archive footage of a star-studded audience, before revealing the venue's empty seats.

6:30 am IST Outstanding Comedy Series - Schitt’s Creek The sweep is complete; Schitt’s Creek picks up its seventh award in a row, and ninth overall, going out on a record-breaking note.





6:25 am IST Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series - Annie Murphy Annie Murphy wins the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, continuing Schitt’s Creek’s historic run.





6:15 am IST Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Dan Levy Schitt’s Creek picks up its fifth Emmy in a row, with creator Dan Levy winning his third, for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.





6:12 am IST Directing For A Comedy Series - Schitt’s Creek Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy win Schitt’s Creek’s fourth award in a row, for Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series.





6 am IST Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series - Schitt’s Creek Schitt’s Creek scores a hat-trick of awards as it picks up the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. The show concluded its run with its sixth and final season.





5:55 am IST Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series - Eugene Levy Eugene Levy wins the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series, for Schitt’s Creek. This is the show’s second award of the ceremony. Catherine O’Hara had previously won for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series.





5:45 am IST Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series - Catherine O’Hara Catherine O’Hara wins the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series, for her performance in Schitt’s Creek. The show has 15 nominations at the Emmys this year. O'Hara accepted the award virtually in the pandemic-safe ceremony. “Though these are the strangest of days, may you have as much joy being holed up in a room or two with your family as I had with my dear Roses,” O'Hara said, surrounded in a decorated room by mask-wearing co-stars who play the Rose family members.





