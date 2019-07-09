Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shaurya Shah’s mom says child actor removed as he failed to shoot due to viral fever

A day after social media was abuzz with reports of child actor Shaurya being replaced on popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after reportedly throwing tantrums, his mother has now claimed that he was suffering from viral fever and unable to shoot long hours. Shaurya plays the role of Kairav on the show and is quite popular among fans.

Reacting to rumours of Shaurya’s tantrums, his mom told Spotboye, “I know. By now 100 stories must be floating around but the truth is that Shaurya is down with viral fever, past 5 days and he couldn’t go for shoots. In fact, he has not attended his school even today. I have all his medical certificates as proof too. So, they (production house, Director’s Kut) had to replace him on immediate basis.”

She further said, “They had called Shaurya for a one-day shoot, but we said he is not in a condition. Although after a bit of discussion we went ahead for the shoot yet he couldn’t sustain for more than 2 hours and we had to get him back. However, they required him for 8-10 hours, which was not possible, so they had to go for a replacement.”

Shaurya’s mom had posted a video on Instagram where he thanked fans for their wishes and announced his exit. However, she later deleted it. Talking about the reason, she added, “The production team called me and said to pull down the post because they didn’t want the news of Shaurya quitting the show to go out before they introduce his replacement.”

The new Kairav was introduced on the show on Monday’s episode.

