Story of an Indian American in, “a many thousand words”

They say that a picture is worth a thousand words…. I would say many many thousand words. A subtle and quaint expression of a photographer’s mind, enrapturing the tranquil calm and serene beauty of nature.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Is this what my pictures express? Not too sure of the technical correctness of the composition but very sure of what I saw.

Located in the interiors of the Hudson valley at the backwaters of the river Hudson; Beacon village is where I discovered paradise.

My first accidental visit was more like a successful treasure hunt. I was thrilled! Excited to share that moment with someone; at the same time eager to quickly capture those visuals; so soothing to the eyes, so very calming to the mind and food for a peaceful soul. A place where I could meditate and go into a deep introspection of the self. It was a feeling so totally unsurpassed, unmatchable and new; I couldn’t contain myself. I sat down besides the rock gazing at the sight and tears rolled down my eyes, completely detaching and de-stressing me from the maddening world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This sight has ever since been etched so vividly in my mind, imbibed so deeply, it can calm me in the midst of utter chaos. I would have probably painted the sight if I hadn’t photographed it. It was no doubt a wow moment for me.

Never thought that an impulsive and unplanned detour could lead me in the middle of paradise.

I walked along the bridge, its face reflecting setting dawn. The silhouette of an isolated tree on the side lifting visual splendor, the clouded rays of the sun still streaking out; trailing goodbye to a long day and creating hope for bright tomorrow.

Reflections of light over the river and wet bridge, dry leaves scattered in random asymmetry, clouds still boasting existence, fading habitation at a distance all conveyed a deeper connect.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I sat there for hours, glaring at the changing shades of gray, enjoying the moment, listening to the ripples of water when I threw a stone; the joyful quacking of ducks as they set afloat, chirping of birds as they flew home; all so thoroughly overwhelming.

Nature unmasking its grandeur at every time of the day, month, year. Changing seasons felt like a broad scale range of this natural art. These changing shades in a few hours was like this page from the encyclopedia of pretty scenic charms nature bestowed so un relentlessly on earth.

Unfortunately, all that our race could do was not just to un applaude and dismiss but kill that harmony in return of bricks and mortar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Is that all that we can give back? Is it this feeling and sight that gets trampled upon by the geeky crusaders of overuse digitized technology; garbed in the name of ‘a necessity’; the hard manmade scrapers shadowing in the name of an ‘ artistic skyline’ or the noise all around, the impersonal human touch, the materialistic delights or human greed and contempt garbed in the name of ‘life’.

I ponder and wonder where this world was headed and then pride myself in being an appreciator and admirer of what many cannot see or perceive even though it lies right ahead of their eyes….hope they would someday because this sight was worth a many thousand happy and delightful words.

I was cheerful and this new found ‘beauty spot’ had ever since then become my mine.... so totally a part of me!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The author Sambhavna Dhawan Khanna is a dentist based in New York City. Want to contribute? Write to us at your.stories@htdigital.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON