Joe Biden plan will unleash flood of immigration, says Donald Trump

us-elections-2020

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 02:02 IST

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed Joe Biden, the Democratic challenger for the White House, as weak on immigration and a “puppet” of the radical left.

“The Biden plan will unleash a flood of immigration like the world has never seen… it’s crazy,” Trump said in Yuma, Arizona. “Biden’s campaign has turned into a cult of open border.”

Trump also retweeted posts that sought to “fact-check” former president Bill Clinton on economy and discredit former secretary of state Colin Powell, who criticised him at the Democratic National Convention.

On the third night of the four-day Democratic event, Kamala Harris, the vice-presidential nominee, will address the convention on Wednesday. The spotlight will also be on former US president Barack Obama, who will headline the night. He has been extremely critical of Trump, who has made it his mission to undo most of his predecessors’ key achievements.