US Election 2020
US Election 2020: Donald Trump campaign says it sued to halt Michigan vote count

US Election 2020: Donald Trump campaign says it sued to halt Michigan vote count

President Donald Trump’s campaign said it filed a lawsuit in Michigan seeking to halt the vote count in the battleground state until its representatives can gain access to observe the ballot-counting process.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 01:54 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh
Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump(Reuters photo)
         

The suit filed Wednesday in the Michigan Court of Claims alleges the Trump campaign hasn’t been given meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the process for opening and tabulating ballots as guaranteed under state law. The filing couldn’t be immediately confirmed.

“We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access,” campaign manager Bill Stepien said in an emailed statement.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden holds a narrow lead of about 32,000 votes in Michigan, a swing state seen as crucial to both campaigns. Trump early Wednesday said he’d be suing to stop the election from being stolen, a claim that legal experts have said has no basis in reality.

“President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else,” Stepien said.

