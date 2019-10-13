BJP leader's wife shoots self

varanasi

A 32-year-old woman, wife of a local BJP leader, allegedly shot herself dead with the licensed revolver of her husband in Patehra village under Jigna police station area of the district, police said adding she allegedly had quarrelled with her mother-in-law over some trivial issue before the incident.

Her body had been sent for the post mortem and the matter was being probed, police said.

Aradhna aka Soni Pathak was married to Vinay Pathak for 10 years. Vinay is Chitauli village booth president of the BJP and also runs a tent house. The couple has a daughter (10) and a son Mrityunjay (8). On Sunday, Aradhana had a quarrel with her mother-in-law, after which she went to the rooftop and shot herself.

Police said that hearing gunshot, her father-in-law Surya Prakash ran to the rooftop and found Aradhna lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to government primary hospital in Saroi where doctors declared her brought dead.

A team of police reached the hospital and sent the body for post mortem examination.

Station officer Chhotak Yadav said the woman shot herself dead over some domestic dispute. The revolver had been taken into possession and matter was being probed, he said adding, the family members hadn’t revealed the cause of the dispute.

