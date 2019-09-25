Ganga 80 pc less pollutedin Varanasi, says DM

varanasi

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 00:57 IST

With sewage infrastructure projects taking shape in Varanasi, around 80 percent of Ganga water pollution has been checked here by diverting and treating sewage that used to fall directly into the river nine months back, the district administration has claimed.

Now it wants community involvement to make Ganga cleaning drive a complete success.

In a Ganga Chaupal, organized under mission Namami Gange, district magistrate Surendra Singh said, “Around 80 percent pollution has been stopped by trapping and diverting sewage to 140 MLD sewage treatment plant at Dinapur here. Now there is need for community involvement to make Ganga cleaning a complete success. Everyone should take resolution to contribute to the efforts as cleanliness is a personal necessity as well as collective responsibility.”

The DM said it would be ensured that not even a single drop of sewage fell into the river and added that three more sewage treatment facilities, including 120 MLD STP and two with 50 MLD capacity each, were being constructed in Varanasi.

While exhorting people to join in the efforts, the DM said the government on its part was developing infrastructure, creating awareness among the people, trying to develop green cover along the river and more.

“Once people stop dropping plastic waste and other sort of waste into the river, the results will dramatically improve,” he said.

Moreover, some social workers too are doing there bit. “It is our duty to make the river Ganga clean. I along with a group of volunteers go to the river in the morning (on normal days) and take out the waste dumped in the river,” said Rajesh Shukla, a Ganga volunteer, adding that despite repeated appeals, many people didn’t desist from throwing plastic bottles and other waste material in the river.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 00:57 IST