e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Primary school teacher, son shot dead in Mau

varanasi Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A woman and her son were shot dead by assailants in Maadi Bazar area under Doharighat police station area of Mau district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The police officer said that 40-year-old Rekha Rai was a teacher in a government primary school, Balrampur. She and her 15-year-old son, Harshit, had come home on the occasion of Dussehara. Rai’s husband, Chandrashekhar, is a property dealer in Lucknow.

Rekha and her son were on the second floor of the house. Her kin informed that at around 11.30 am on Tuesday, unidentified assailants barged into her house and shot mother and son dead, the police officer said. Hearing gunshot, locals reached the spot, but before that the assailants had escaped.

Superintendent of police Anurag Arya, who inspected the spot immediately after the incident, spoke to the kin and inquired about the incident from locals. The locals, however, could not tell him anything concrete.

“A team has been deployed to work out the case. We have got some important clues from the spot. The case is being investigated from different angles,” the SP said.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 17:06 IST

top news
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
Oct 09, 2019 17:20 IST
China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: Report
China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: Report
Oct 09, 2019 15:26 IST
Congress to boycott local polls in Jammu and Kashmir; PDP, NC also iffy
Congress to boycott local polls in Jammu and Kashmir; PDP, NC also iffy
Oct 09, 2019 14:38 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for development of lithium-ion batteries
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for development of lithium-ion batteries
Oct 09, 2019 16:02 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Oct 09, 2019 13:20 IST
Zaheer Khan hits back with cheekier response to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Zaheer Khan hits back with cheekier response to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Oct 09, 2019 17:24 IST
trending topics
IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News