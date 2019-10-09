Primary school teacher, son shot dead in Mau

varanasi

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:06 IST

A woman and her son were shot dead by assailants in Maadi Bazar area under Doharighat police station area of Mau district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The police officer said that 40-year-old Rekha Rai was a teacher in a government primary school, Balrampur. She and her 15-year-old son, Harshit, had come home on the occasion of Dussehara. Rai’s husband, Chandrashekhar, is a property dealer in Lucknow.

Rekha and her son were on the second floor of the house. Her kin informed that at around 11.30 am on Tuesday, unidentified assailants barged into her house and shot mother and son dead, the police officer said. Hearing gunshot, locals reached the spot, but before that the assailants had escaped.

Superintendent of police Anurag Arya, who inspected the spot immediately after the incident, spoke to the kin and inquired about the incident from locals. The locals, however, could not tell him anything concrete.

“A team has been deployed to work out the case. We have got some important clues from the spot. The case is being investigated from different angles,” the SP said.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 17:06 IST